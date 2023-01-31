Why should you keep an eye on MannKind Corporation (MNKD)?

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) is -2.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.49 and a high of $5.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNKD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.15, the stock is 3.56% and 6.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 30.57% off its SMA200. MNKD registered 51.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.28%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.73%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $76.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.83% and -5.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.30%).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.30M, and float is at 246.92M with Short Float at 13.29%.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at MannKind Corporation (MNKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomson David,the company’sEVP Genl Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Thomson David sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $3.67 per share for a total of $25690.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

MannKind Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Galindo Alejandro (EVP Endocrine Business Unit) sold a total of 4,615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $3.85 per share for $17771.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the MNKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Galindo Alejandro (EVP Endocrine Business Unit) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.93 for $14650.0. The insider now directly holds 781,690 shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 43.84% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -18.40% lower over the same period. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is 45.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.