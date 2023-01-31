Will DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is 22.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $27.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $26.95, the stock is 13.88% and 10.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.71 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 9.09% off its SMA200. DV registered 14.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.53%.

The stock witnessed a 25.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.20%, and is 11.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $424.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.36 and Fwd P/E is 74.65. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.50% and -16.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.30M, and float is at 163.75M with Short Float at 2.20%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eddleman Julie,the company’sGlobal Chief Comm. Officer. SEC filings show that Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $7500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $23.19 per share for $37264.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54092.0 shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,607 shares at an average price of $23.75 for $38167.0. The insider now directly holds 54,092 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).