Are we looking at the next big move in American Well Corporation (AMWL)?

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is 40.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is 10.19% and 13.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 2.46% off its SMA200. AMWL registered -11.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.73%.

The stock witnessed a 36.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.00%, and is 7.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $270.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.54% and -26.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

American Well Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.39M, and float is at 220.63M with Short Float at 5.41%.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gay Bradford,the company’sSenior VP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gay Bradford sold 12,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $3.96 per share for a total of $47990.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Gay Bradford (Senior VP, General Counsel) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $3.96 per share for $5145.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Gay Bradford (Senior VP, General Counsel) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $3.95 for $395.0. The insider now directly holds 751,612 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).

American Well Corporation (AMWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -19.61% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -28.37% lower over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 35.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.