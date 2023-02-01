Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) is 139.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLBX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 58.87% and 68.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -39.14% off its SMA200. BLBX registered -63.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.97%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 131.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.58%, and is 60.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.05% over the week and 27.21% over the month.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $9.69M and $5.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 175.85% and -86.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -516.90% this year.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.19M, and float is at 7.67M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WINSPEAR ROBERT L,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that WINSPEAR ROBERT L bought 4,521 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $5877.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Blackboxstocks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Balestri Ray (Director) bought a total of 8,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.27 per share for $10392.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the BLBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, WINSPEAR ROBERT L (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,479 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $12051.0. The insider now directly holds 168,479 shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX).