Brookfield Corporation (BN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 40.95% Upside

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is 18.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.08 and a high of $50.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BN stock was last observed hovering at around $36.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.95% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.43% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.20, the stock is 6.33% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 0.01% off its SMA200. BN registered -14.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.93%.

The stock witnessed a 16.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.63%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has around 180000 employees, a market worth around $57.71B and $90.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.07 and Fwd P/E is 11.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.66% and -26.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Corporation (BN) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.30% this year.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.58%.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Insider Activity

A total of 315 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Corporation (BN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 211 times.

Brookfield Corporation (BN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) that is trading 19.13% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) that is -26.70% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -6.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.