Check out this: Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) could be on the verge of a big rally

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is 10.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $112.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $86.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.35% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -28.58% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.72, the stock is 6.22% and 8.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 15.27% off its SMA200. BBY registered -9.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.25%.

The stock witnessed a 9.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.80%, and is 6.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $19.35B and $47.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.96% and -21.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.00%).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Best Buy Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.50M, and float is at 200.83M with Short Float at 5.36%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harmon Damien,the company’sEVP, Omnichannel. SEC filings show that Harmon Damien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $79.99 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42805.0 shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that SCHULZE RICHARD M (Chairman Emeritus) sold a total of 366,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $81.94 per share for $30.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo (President, Best Buy Health) disposed off 28 shares at an average price of $64.58 for $1808.0. The insider now directly holds 21,412 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -15.29% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -28.37% lower over the same period. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is -11.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.