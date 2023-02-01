Check out this: Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is -4.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $373.67 and a high of $498.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $460.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.67% off its average median price target of $496.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.77% off the consensus price target high of $550.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -38.7% lower than the price target low of $334.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $463.26, the stock is 0.90% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 4.97% off its SMA200. LMT registered 17.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.49%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.46%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has around 116000 employees, a market worth around $121.46B and $65.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.34 and Fwd P/E is 16.53. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.98% and -7.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.80M, and float is at 255.09M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donovan John,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Donovan John bought 556 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $451.20 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2324.0 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Donovan John (Director) bought a total of 568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $441.43 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1768.0 shares of the LMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Ulmer Gregory M (Executive Vice President) disposed off 6,929 shares at an average price of $423.87 for $2.94 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 10.54% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 11.77% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 17.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.