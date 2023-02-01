CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) up 10.34% since start of the year

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is 10.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNHI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $17.72, the stock is 4.65% and 8.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 28.31% off its SMA200. CNHI registered 18.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.33%.

The stock witnessed a 9.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.05%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has around 71895 employees, a market worth around $23.87B and $25.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.83 and Fwd P/E is 11.04. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.17% and -0.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 448.70% this year.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.35B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 1.78%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 25.42% up over the past 12 months and AGCO Corporation (AGCO) that is 24.30% higher over the same period. Deere & Company (DE) is 13.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.