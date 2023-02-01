Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is 3.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $12.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $13.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.84% off the consensus price target high of $17.16 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -11.55% lower than the price target low of $9.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.01, the stock is 5.05% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 14.00% off its SMA200. SBS registered 64.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.17%.

The stock witnessed a 1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.17%, and is 5.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has around 12372 employees, a market worth around $7.65B and $4.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.51. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.54% and -8.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.90% this year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 683.51M, and float is at 338.69M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is -0.86% lower over the past 12 months. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is 49.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.