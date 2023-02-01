Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) up 23.74% since start of the year

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is 23.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.24 and a high of $10.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESRT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -66.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.34, the stock is 14.71% and 16.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock 12.09% off its SMA200. ESRT registered -7.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.12%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.47%, and is 11.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has around 693 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $706.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.67 and Fwd P/E is 834.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.65% and -17.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.16M, and float is at 160.34M with Short Float at 7.89%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading 5.94% up over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -19.85% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -28.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.