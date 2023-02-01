Eversource Energy (ES) Is Down -1.80% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is -1.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.54 and a high of $94.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ES stock was last observed hovering at around $81.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $90.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.84% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.81% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.33, the stock is -0.58% and -0.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -3.07% off its SMA200. ES registered -5.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.71%.

The stock witnessed a -3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.24%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Eversource Energy (ES) has around 9227 employees, a market worth around $28.46B and $11.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.49 and Fwd P/E is 18.82. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.71% and -13.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Eversource Energy (ES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eversource Energy (ES) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

Eversource Energy (ES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 347.30M, and float is at 347.02M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Eversource Energy (ES) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Eversource Energy (ES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C,the company’sTrustee. SEC filings show that VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C sold 1,943 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $81.08 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18841.0 shares.

Eversource Energy disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that BUTLER GREGORY B (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $91.33 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71814.0 shares of the ES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, BUTH JAY S. (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) disposed off 650 shares at an average price of $92.55 for $60158.0. The insider now directly holds 17,516 shares of Eversource Energy (ES).

Eversource Energy (ES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 2.94% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -1.91% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -19.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.