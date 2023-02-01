First BanCorp. (FBP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) is 5.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $16.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.88% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.45, the stock is 2.55% and -1.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -5.33% off its SMA200. FBP registered -7.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.09%.

The stock witnessed a 4.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.00%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

First BanCorp. (FBP) has around 3075 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $827.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.65% and -17.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.40%).

First BanCorp. (FBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First BanCorp. (FBP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First BanCorp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 186.90% this year.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.24M, and float is at 181.33M with Short Float at 2.33%.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at First BanCorp. (FBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frye Daniel Edward,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Frye Daniel Edward sold 3,041 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $15.84 per share for a total of $48169.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20741.0 shares.

First BanCorp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that RIVERA NAYDA (EVP and CRO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $15.81 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the FBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, ALEMAN AURELIO (President and CEO) disposed off 4,751 shares at an average price of $15.13 for $71893.0. The insider now directly holds 1,067,159 shares of First BanCorp. (FBP).

First BanCorp. (FBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -17.15% down over the past 12 months and Popular Inc. (BPOP) that is -22.13% lower over the same period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is 0.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.