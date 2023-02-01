Hess Corporation (HES) – The 6.15% Upside Potential Remains

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is 5.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.86 and a high of $160.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HES stock was last observed hovering at around $151.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.92% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -15.51% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.16, the stock is 0.78% and 4.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 21.49% off its SMA200. HES registered 65.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.09%.

The stock witnessed a 6.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.90%, and is -2.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Hess Corporation (HES) has around 1545 employees, a market worth around $47.54B and $11.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.91 and Fwd P/E is 14.08. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.98% and -6.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Hess Corporation (HES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Corporation (HES) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.80% this year.

Hess Corporation (HES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 307.60M, and float is at 276.00M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Hess Corporation (HES) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Hess Corporation (HES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Slentz Andrew P,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Slentz Andrew P sold 37,419 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $148.21 per share for a total of $5.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29327.0 shares.

Hess Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Hill Gregory P. (COO and President, E&P) sold a total of 53,851 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $143.45 per share for $7.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78434.0 shares of the HES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Slentz Andrew P (Senior Vice President) disposed off 12,420 shares at an average price of $120.99 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 29,327 shares of Hess Corporation (HES).

Hess Corporation (HES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 54.10% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 33.24% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 15.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.