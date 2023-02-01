Is Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) a good stock to buy now?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is 5.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.46 and a high of $124.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $103.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69%.

Currently trading at $104.94, the stock is 4.63% and 2.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 4.53% off its SMA200. PRU registered -4.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.31%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.31%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 40916 employees, a market worth around $38.37B and $63.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 145.35 and Fwd P/E is 8.93. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.79% and -15.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.00M, and float is at 367.61M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $103.55 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16198.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that KAPPLER ANN M (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 3,609 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $108.62 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9779.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC (10% Owner) acquired 166,667 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 166,667 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -2.84% down over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is 44.13% higher over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -48.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.