NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 16.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.08 and a high of $211.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $179.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.83% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.08% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -22.87% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $184.31, the stock is 9.78% and 10.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 10.69% off its SMA200. NXPI registered -2.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.10%.

The stock witnessed a 16.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.53%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $47.36B and $12.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.36 and Fwd P/E is 14.62. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.54% and -12.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.18M, and float is at 258.38M with Short Float at 2.23%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Southern Julie,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Southern Julie bought 135 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $178.07 per share for a total of $24039.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9039.0 shares.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -20.14% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -0.05% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 8.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.