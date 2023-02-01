Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 89.07% Upside

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is 9.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $3.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -82.22% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -1.25% and 31.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 18.88% off its SMA200. RIGL registered -31.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.54%.

The stock witnessed a 20.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.77%, and is -14.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 10.86% over the month.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $294.48M and $89.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -92.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.25% and -53.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.84M, and float is at 170.76M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RODRIGUEZ RAUL R,the company’sCEO, President. SEC filings show that RODRIGUEZ RAUL R bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 10.24% up over the past 12 months and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is -38.88% lower over the same period.