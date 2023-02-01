Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 15.5% Upside

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.05 and a high of $38.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBCF stock was last observed hovering at around $32.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.5% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.56% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.11, the stock is 0.57% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -1.91% off its SMA200. SBCF registered -12.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.17%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.58%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has around 989 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $327.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.47 and Fwd P/E is 11.31. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.53% and -15.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.44M, and float is at 60.62M with Short Float at 10.14%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUDSON DENNIS S III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 5,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $35.48 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21867.0 shares.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that HUDSON DENNIS S III (Director) sold a total of 2,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $35.48 per share for $90190.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SBCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, HUDSON DENNIS S III (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $36.00 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 169,698 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -17.15% down over the past 12 months and BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is -9.61% lower over the same period. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is 17.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.