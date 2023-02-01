Things appear to be looking up for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is 27.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.20 and a high of $35.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALGM stock was last observed hovering at around $34.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.74% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.23% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -19.28% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.17, the stock is 17.83% and 21.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.31 million and changing 10.86% at the moment leaves the stock 49.82% off its SMA200. ALGM registered 44.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.59%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.51%, and is 14.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has around 4036 employees, a market worth around $7.31B and $842.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.47 and Fwd P/E is 30.76. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.78% and 6.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 557.40% this year.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.28M, and float is at 87.51M with Short Float at 7.86%.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glover Max R.,the company’sSVP of Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Glover Max R. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $34.21 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Glover Max R. (SVP of Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $32.06 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the ALGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Valente Joanne (SVP, CHRO) disposed off 1,377 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $41315.0. The insider now directly holds 95,776 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM).

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -14.46% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 4.45% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -20.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.