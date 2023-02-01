What should you know before buying stock in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is 8.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.91 and a high of $124.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMN stock was last observed hovering at around $86.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.33% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -10.21% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.17, the stock is -0.26% and 2.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -2.36% off its SMA200. EMN registered -25.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.26%.

The stock witnessed a 7.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.72%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $11.18B and $10.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.01 and Fwd P/E is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.12% and -29.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Chemical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.50% this year.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.00M, and float is at 119.37M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COX MARK K,the company’sSVP, Chf Mfg & Eng Ofc. SEC filings show that COX MARK K sold 4,858 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $120.79 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3509.0 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Killian Christopher Moore (SVP & CTO) sold a total of 14,738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $122.75 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2249.0 shares of the EMN stock.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 54.10% up over the past 12 months.