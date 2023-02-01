Why Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) is -15.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 49.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -5.50% and -27.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -15.69% off its SMA200. MMAT registered -32.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.75%.

The stock witnessed a -6.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.98%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $369.15M and $11.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.32% and -56.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.00%).

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.70% this year.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 362.26M, and float is at 267.06M with Short Float at 13.82%.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Welch Thomas Gordon,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Welch Thomas Gordon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Meta Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Palikaras Georgios (CEO and President) bought a total of 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $0.96 per share for $40320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the MMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Welch Thomas Gordon (10% Owner) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $1.28 for $44800.0. The insider now directly holds 2,450,243 shares of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT).