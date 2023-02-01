Why should you keep an eye on Geron Corporation (GERN)?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is 36.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is 7.40% and 28.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 57.69% off its SMA200. GERN registered 208.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.42%.

The stock witnessed a 57.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.93%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 233.37% and -14.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geron Corporation (GERN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 405.24M, and float is at 380.57M with Short Float at 5.97%.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading 179.29% up over the past 12 months and Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) that is -13.20% lower over the same period. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is 14.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.