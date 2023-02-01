Why Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is 17.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.05 and a high of $34.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMHC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.37% off the consensus price target high of $39.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -43.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.80, the stock is 9.16% and 15.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 7.15% at the moment leaves the stock 30.79% off its SMA200. TMHC registered 20.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.96%.

The stock witnessed a 16.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.73%, and is 7.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $8.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.07 and Fwd P/E is 6.01. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.60% and 3.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 174.80% this year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.70M, and float is at 103.17M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palmer Sheryl,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Palmer Sheryl sold 99,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $34.14 per share for a total of $3.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Palmer Sheryl (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $34.00 per share for $10200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the TMHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, MERRITT DAVID C (Director) disposed off 8,737 shares at an average price of $32.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 17.39% up over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is 11.00% higher over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 14.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.