A peek at Align Technology Inc. (ALGN): Who has invested in It?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is 33.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $172.05 and a high of $552.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALGN stock was last observed hovering at around $269.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.8%.

Currently trading at $282.53, the stock is 16.68% and 31.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock 14.96% off its SMA200. ALGN registered -42.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.46%.

The stock witnessed a 33.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.41%, and is 12.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has around 22540 employees, a market worth around $21.56B and $3.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.74 and Fwd P/E is 37.04. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.21% and -48.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Analyst Forecasts

Align Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.09M, and float is at 73.17M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thaler Warren S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thaler Warren S bought 1,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $191.21 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30666.0 shares.

Align Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Myong Anne (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $190.26 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4794.0 shares of the ALGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, HOGAN JOSEPH M (President and CEO) acquired 10,600 shares at an average price of $188.58 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 185,401 shares of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is 7.08% higher over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -29.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.