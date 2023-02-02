A peek at ESS Tech Inc. (GWH): Who has invested in It?

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) is -3.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $6.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GWH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 41.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is 1.25% and -10.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -37.77% off its SMA200. GWH registered -57.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.35%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.68%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.80% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $336.70M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.84% and -62.74% from its 52-week high.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESS Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.86M, and float is at 84.82M with Short Float at 12.96%.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NIGGLI MICHAEL R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 19,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.56 per share for a total of $48896.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

ESS Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Dresselhuys Eric P. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 14,339 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $3.82 per share for $54758.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.37 million shares of the GWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Evans Craig E (President) disposed off 6,350 shares at an average price of $3.82 for $24249.0. The insider now directly holds 2,397,089 shares of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH).