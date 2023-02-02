A peek at TeraWulf Inc. (WULF): Who has invested in It?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) is 54.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $13.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WULF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 79.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is 17.71% and 26.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 5.39% at the moment leaves the stock -38.26% off its SMA200. WULF registered -91.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.97%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 54.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.65%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 12.21% over the month.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $141.51M and $5.47M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.27% and -92.55% from its 52-week high.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Analyst Forecasts

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.50% this year

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.84M, and float is at 48.85M with Short Float at 4.16%.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Revolve Capital LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Revolve Capital LLC bought 158,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $7.88 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.98 million shares.

TeraWulf Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Pascual Bryan J. (10% Owner) bought a total of 158,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $7.88 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.34 million shares of the WULF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Prager Paul B. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 317,259 shares at an average price of $7.88 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds 654,706 shares of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF).

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is 2.41% higher over the past 12 months. Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is 5.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.