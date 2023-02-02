Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is 27.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.02 and a high of $42.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANF stock was last observed hovering at around $28.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $29.23, the stock is 7.90% and 20.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 35.71% off its SMA200. ANF registered -25.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.84%.

The stock witnessed a 27.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.27%, and is 4.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.12 and Fwd P/E is 16.62. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.49% and -30.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 330.40% this year

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.49M, and float is at 48.14M with Short Float at 13.03%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scott Kristin A., the company’s President-Global Brands. SEC filings show that Scott Kristin A. sold 52,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $27.87 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that BURMAN TERRY LEE (Director) sold a total of 42,663 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $22.57 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53214.0 shares of the ANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, GREENLEES MICHAEL E (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $18.17 for $27255.0. The insider now directly holds 9,849 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 21.25% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 14.52% higher over the same period. Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is -31.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.