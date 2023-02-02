Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) is 40.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is 23.11% and 24.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 13.02% at the moment leaves the stock -25.37% off its SMA200. AEVA registered -63.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.75%.

The stock witnessed a 40.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.50%, and is 15.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.64% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has around 227 employees, a market worth around $409.41M and $6.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.25% and -66.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -319.40% this year

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.89M, and float is at 124.92M with Short Float at 5.20%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zadesky Stephen Paul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zadesky Stephen Paul sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $1.86 per share for a total of $23312.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12500.0 shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Sinha Saurabh (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 11,997 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $2.75 per share for $33001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AEVA stock.