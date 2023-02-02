BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) is 28.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $12.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.47% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 34.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.77, the stock is 16.52% and 13.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 5.28% at the moment leaves the stock 5.53% off its SMA200. BBIO registered -1.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.56%.

The stock witnessed a 28.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.33%, and is 6.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $88.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.18% and -22.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.94M, and float is at 107.05M with Short Float at 17.20%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the company’s Secretary, Treasurer & CFO. SEC filings show that STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 61,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $7.67 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Kumar Neil (CEO and President) sold a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $7.67 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.49 million shares of the BBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Kumar Neil (CEO and President) disposed off 34,640 shares at an average price of $9.40 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 4,813,197 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO).