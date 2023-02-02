Brinker International Inc. (EAT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is 23.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.47 and a high of $44.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EAT stock was last observed hovering at around $39.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.61% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -40.29% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.28, the stock is 6.14% and 12.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.69 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 29.09% off its SMA200. EAT registered 18.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.04%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.64%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has around 62025 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.10 and Fwd P/E is 11.10. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.95% and -10.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brinker International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.90M, and float is at 43.09M with Short Float at 8.01%.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Brinker International Inc. (EAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comings Douglas N., the company’s SVP & COO, Chili’s. SEC filings show that Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $31.53 per share for a total of $15765.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32421.0 shares.

Brinker International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Comings Douglas N. (SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $30.26 per share for $15130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32921.0 shares of the EAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Badgley Rick (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.66 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 37,441 shares of Brinker International Inc. (EAT).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading -12.03% down over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is 13.13% higher over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 19.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.