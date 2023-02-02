Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) is 48.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRBP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is 17.42% and 26.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 5.67% at the moment leaves the stock -21.71% off its SMA200. CRBP registered -62.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.52%.

The stock witnessed a 48.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.08%, and is 19.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $19.78M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.90% and -73.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.20%).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Analyst Forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.90% this year

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.27M, and float is at 124.68M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moran Sean F., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Moran Sean F. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $0.26 per share for a total of $5198.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Millian Craig Stuart (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $0.25 per share for $1272.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27000.0 shares of the CRBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Cohen Yuval (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,800 shares at an average price of $0.26 for $1003.0. The insider now directly holds 98,230 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading -49.41% down over the past 12 months and Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) that is -56.87% lower over the same period. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is 137.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.