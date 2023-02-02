Here are the top Institutional holders of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) shares

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) is 1.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.85 and a high of $74.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BFH stock was last observed hovering at around $41.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.96%.

Currently trading at $38.07, the stock is -3.68% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing -7.21% at the moment leaves the stock -7.67% off its SMA200. BFH registered -44.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.52%.

The stock witnessed a 1.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.43%, and is -10.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $4.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.54 and Fwd P/E is 3.64. Distance from 52-week low is 31.96% and -49.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 266.90% this year

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.80M, and float is at 49.59M with Short Float at 9.65%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THERIAULT TIMOTHY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THERIAULT TIMOTHY J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $39.56 per share for a total of $98904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14539.0 shares.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading 2.09% up over the past 12 months and American Express Company (AXP) that is -3.45% lower over the same period. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is -20.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.