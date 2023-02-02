Here are the top Institutional holders of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) shares

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) is 127.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $15.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is 72.59% and 86.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.16 million and changing 33.50% at the moment leaves the stock 20.11% off its SMA200. IVDA registered -91.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%.

The stock witnessed a 127.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.92%, and is 66.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.84% over the week and 12.95% over the month.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $16.85M and $3.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.00. Distance from 52-week low is 168.09% and -91.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (908.40%).

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iveda Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -982.60% this year

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.97M, and float is at 12.02M with Short Float at 0.36%.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Farnsworth Joe, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Farnsworth Joe bought 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $0.59 per share for a total of $2499.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) that is -31.02% lower over the past 12 months.