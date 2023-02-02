Here are the top Institutional holders of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) shares

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) is 145.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBET stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is 100.66% and 86.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.36 million and changing 42.57% at the moment leaves the stock -5.31% off its SMA200. SBET registered -56.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.19.

The stock witnessed a 145.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.72%, and is 98.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.07% over the week and 18.88% over the month.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $17.68M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 207.96% and -59.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-391.90%).

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) Analyst Forecasts

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -551.40% this year

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.61M, and float is at 10.01M with Short Float at 0.40%.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) that is trading -23.76% down over the past 12 months and NICE Ltd. (NICE) that is -16.05% lower over the same period. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) is -6.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.