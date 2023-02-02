Here are the top Institutional holders of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is 16.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.69 and a high of $25.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STWD stock was last observed hovering at around $20.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $21.32, the stock is 7.41% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -1.11% off its SMA200. STWD registered -13.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.02%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.19%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $6.48B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.20 and Fwd P/E is 9.89. Profit margin for the company is 52.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.52% and -14.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Analyst Forecasts

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.70M, and float is at 293.93M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sossen Andrew Jay, the company’s COO and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $21.11 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Sossen Andrew Jay (COO and General Counsel) sold a total of 33,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $24.25 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the STWD stock.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -24.05% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -19.74% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -10.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.