Here are the top Institutional holders of Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) shares

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is 32.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $30.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $23.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -48.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.80, the stock is 10.82% and 19.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 7.86% off its SMA200. TRIP registered -12.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.49%.

The stock witnessed a 32.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.76%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $1.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.10. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.08% and -21.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 102.61M with Short Float at 7.02%.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gouvalaris Geoffrey, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Gouvalaris Geoffrey sold 4,274 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $23.28 per share for a total of $99516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26551.0 shares.

Tripadvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494 (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $27.50 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33523.0 shares of the TRIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, MAFFEI GREGORY B (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $22.38 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 92,448 shares of Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -25.25% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -25.77% lower over the same period. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -25.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.