Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is 15.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.34 and a high of $21.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $21.00, the stock is 3.38% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 14.27% off its SMA200. AMX registered 19.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.98%.

The stock witnessed a 15.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.64%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has around 178399 employees, a market worth around $65.99B and $46.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.41 and Fwd P/E is 13.64. Distance from 52-week low is 36.87% and -1.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Analyst Forecasts

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.80% this year

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.18B, and float is at 3.13B with Short Float at 0.27%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is trading -18.91% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 4.52% higher over the same period. Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is -13.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.