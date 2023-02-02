Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is 2.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $71.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $52.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.54% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.62% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.03, the stock is 2.33% and 6.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 8.10% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -21.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.85%.

The stock witnessed a 2.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.62%, and is 4.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 8079 employees, a market worth around $7.73B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.82 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.74% and -26.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.50% this year

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.58M, and float is at 146.89M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 157 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 132 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH GARY B, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH GARY B sold 3,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $51.07 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Rothenstein David M (Sr. VP, General Counsel) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $50.89 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, PETRIK ANDREW C (VP, CONTROLLER) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $50.89 for $50890.0. The insider now directly holds 32,558 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -12.75% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 12.00% higher over the same period.