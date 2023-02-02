Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is 7.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.81 and a high of $23.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRBG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.55% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 6.09% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.60, the stock is 3.43% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 2.85% off its SMA200.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.68% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.72%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.16 and Fwd P/E is 5.87. Distance from 52-week low is 14.83% and -8.09% from its 52-week high.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.00M, and float is at 141.83M with Short Float at 4.10%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Colberg Alan B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Colberg Alan B. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $22.92 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37858.0 shares.