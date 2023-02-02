Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) is 2.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $8.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESPR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.91% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -113.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is -4.45% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -3.46% off its SMA200. ESPR registered 49.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.03%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.28%, and is -4.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $469.44M and $72.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 95.12% and -27.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-369.30%).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.20% this year

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.68M, and float is at 73.11M with Short Float at 24.79%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Looker Benjamin, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Looker Benjamin sold 6,347 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $44404.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64453.0 shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Foody Joanne M. (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,191 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $6.99 per share for $8319.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ESPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Foody Joanne M. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 942 shares at an average price of $7.69 for $7242.0. The insider now directly holds 108,135 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading 39.85% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.55% lower over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 24.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.