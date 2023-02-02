Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is 24.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.04 and a high of $44.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLF stock was last observed hovering at around $17.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.54% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.58, the stock is 11.15% and 18.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 5.75% at the moment leaves the stock -13.08% off its SMA200. HLF registered -56.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.25%.

The stock witnessed a 24.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.61%, and is 7.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has around 10800 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $5.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.11 and Fwd P/E is 5.54. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.32% and -57.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.50%).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.00M, and float is at 96.62M with Short Float at 10.47%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tartol John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tartol John bought 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $12.78 per share for a total of $99659.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Wang Henry C (EVP, General Counsel) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $12.74 per share for $31841.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41080.0 shares of the HLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, JOHNSON MICHAEL (Chairman & interim CEO) acquired 19,675 shares at an average price of $12.69 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 275,062 shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -8.11% down over the past 12 months and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is -41.67% lower over the same period.