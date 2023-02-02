Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is 26.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MODG stock was last observed hovering at around $24.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.45% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -18.81% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.95, the stock is 12.11% and 16.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 17.99% off its SMA200. MODG registered 4.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.10%.

The stock witnessed a 26.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.28%, and is 6.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has around 24800 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $3.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.18 and Fwd P/E is 29.08. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.51% and -4.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 235.10% this year

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.80M, and float is at 152.66M with Short Float at 6.42%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Jennifer L., the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Thomas Jennifer L. sold 6,438 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $23.30 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56012.0 shares.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Lynch Brian P. (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $21.64 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56705.0 shares of the MODG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, BREWER OLIVER G III (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.59 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 674,102 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG).

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -12.10% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -12.54% lower over the same period. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is -59.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.