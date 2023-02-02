Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) is 23.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $38.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRBY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.88% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -51.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.67, the stock is 2.91% and 5.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 7.33% off its SMA200. WRBY registered -55.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.92%.

The stock witnessed a 23.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.86%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) has around 1791 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $584.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 161.84. Profit margin for the company is -23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.50% and -56.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.30%).

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warby Parker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.00% this year

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.25M, and float is at 88.99M with Short Float at 14.59%.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durable Capital Partners LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Durable Capital Partners LP sold 28,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $17.02 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.61 million shares.

Warby Parker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $17.12 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.64 million shares of the WRBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) disposed off 13,968 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 11,650,112 shares of Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY).