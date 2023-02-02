Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Volatility At 1.70%, Should You Add A Position?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is 16.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.41 and a high of $167.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $145.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.29%.

Currently trading at $147.38, the stock is 8.42% and 9.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 11.83% off its SMA200. HLT registered 1.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.53%.

The stock witnessed a 16.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.96%, and is 3.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 142000 employees, a market worth around $39.68B and $8.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.29 and Fwd P/E is 26.25. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.95% and -12.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 156.50% this year

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 265.64M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duffy Michael W, the company’s. SEC filings show that Duffy Michael W sold 5,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $143.08 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24042.0 shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that SCHUYLER MATTHEW W () sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $120.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, SCHUYLER MATTHEW W () disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $121.31 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 256,714 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -25.97% down over the past 12 months and Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is 8.84% higher over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is 6.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.