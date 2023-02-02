Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) is 791.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $46.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSGM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.6% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -289.47% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -640.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.00, the stock is 649.56% and 701.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.41 million and changing 72.90% at the moment leaves the stock 470.34% off its SMA200. MSGM registered -0.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 497.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.03.

The stock witnessed a 791.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 450.19%, and is 1049.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 94.76% over the week and 52.33% over the month.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $328.93M and $14.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1740.80% and -21.11% from its 52-week high.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motorsport Games Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.87M, and float is at 0.65M with Short Float at 6.17%.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZOI MIKE, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ZOI MIKE bought 338,983 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $2.95 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.