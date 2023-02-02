Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Volatility At 8.60%, Should You Add A Position?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) is 26.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $7.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KIND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $2.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.48% lower than the price target low of $2.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.61, the stock is 21.34% and 24.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 6.10% at the moment leaves the stock -11.91% off its SMA200. KIND registered -53.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.98.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 26.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.69%, and is 24.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $906.61M and $351.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.41% and -64.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 377.76M, and float is at 150.02M with Short Float at 4.64%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greylock 16 GP LLC, the company’s Member of 10% owner group. SEC filings show that Greylock 16 GP LLC bought 765,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $3.31 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.92 million shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Sze David L (Director) bought a total of 765,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $3.31 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.92 million shares of the KIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Sze David L (Director) acquired 400,000 shares at an average price of $3.39 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 10,229,014 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND).