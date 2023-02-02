Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is 2.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.75 and a high of $144.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVO stock was last observed hovering at around $138.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $153.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.04% off the consensus price target high of $176.15 offered by analysts, but current levels are -84.21% lower than the price target low of $75.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.08, the stock is 0.93% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 21.88% off its SMA200. NVO registered 39.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.51%.

The stock witnessed a 2.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.78%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has around 52696 employees, a market worth around $241.93B and $24.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.08 and Fwd P/E is 35.48. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.79% and -3.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.60%).

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Analyst Forecasts

Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 0.14%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 39.60% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -5.75% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 9.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.