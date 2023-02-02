Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Volatility At 4.84%, Should You Add A Position?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is 26.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLPX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $6.57, the stock is 9.75% and 16.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -40.01% off its SMA200. OLPX registered -69.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.65%.

The stock witnessed a 26.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.32%, and is 13.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $740.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.26 and Fwd P/E is 16.14. Profit margin for the company is 37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.89% and -70.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.10%).

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 428.10% this year

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.10M, and float is at 647.22M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tiziani Eric, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tiziani Eric bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $14.78 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.