Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Volatility At 2.00%, Should You Add A Position?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is 0.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.03 and a high of $80.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNW stock was last observed hovering at around $74.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.9% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -39.15% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.53, the stock is 2.34% and 0.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 4.54% off its SMA200. PNW registered 9.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.74%.

The stock witnessed a 0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.87%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $8.65B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.41 and Fwd P/E is 18.40. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.65% and -5.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.21M, and float is at 112.50M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lockwood Barbara D, the company’s SVP, Advisor to CEO. SEC filings show that Lockwood Barbara D sold 689 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $77.88 per share for a total of $53659.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Lockwood Barbara D (SVP, Public Policy, APS) sold a total of 3,489 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $74.25 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PNW stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -4.97% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -0.91% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -21.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.