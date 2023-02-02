Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 21.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $44.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMBS stock was last observed hovering at around $40.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.94% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.18% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -35.66% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.41, the stock is 9.19% and 13.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 7.26% at the moment leaves the stock 49.43% off its SMA200. RMBS registered 71.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.50%.

The stock witnessed a 21.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.93%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has around 690 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $424.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.75. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.05% and -1.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rambus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.70% this year

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.97M, and float is at 105.79M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Rambus Inc. (RMBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FAN XIANZHI SEAN, the company’s COO. SEC filings show that FAN XIANZHI SEAN sold 52,852 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $37.88 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Rambus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that FAN XIANZHI SEAN (COO) sold a total of 10,277 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $38.30 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RMBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Sayiner Necip (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $38.16 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 27,873 shares of Rambus Inc. (RMBS).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peraso Inc. (PRSO) that is trading -61.60% down over the past 12 months and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is -14.47% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 1.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.