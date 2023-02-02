Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Volatility At 25.75%, Should You Add A Position?

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) is 81.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WLDS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 42.66% and 36.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -5.20% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 81.02% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.07%, and is 54.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.75% over the week and 16.11% over the month.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $9.29M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.66% and -86.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-333.60%).

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.10% this year

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.84M, and float is at 5.95M with Short Float at 4.37%.